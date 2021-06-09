Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Down 0.2%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 407,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 109,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:ACII)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

