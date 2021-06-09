Morgan Stanley Raises UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $72.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PATH stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

