ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $865,193.50 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $865,193.50 and $202,224.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00234503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00213632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.21 or 0.01290829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.79 or 1.00257765 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

