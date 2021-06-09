BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $223.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00100449 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

