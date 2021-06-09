AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.34. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 198,645 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

