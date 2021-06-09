Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,302 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.