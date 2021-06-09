iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.