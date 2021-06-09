Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CELC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.