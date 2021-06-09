Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSSI opened at $10.70 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.