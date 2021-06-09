Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,603,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

