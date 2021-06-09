Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $218,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

