SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34.

