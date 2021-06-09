Cim LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

