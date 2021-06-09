Cim LLC Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MHO stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

