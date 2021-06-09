Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 44,474 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $79,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

