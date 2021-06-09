Cim LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

