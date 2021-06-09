Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.