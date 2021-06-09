Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,330 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

