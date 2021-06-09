Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 508 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.84. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.