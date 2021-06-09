CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 238.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

DFS opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $124.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

