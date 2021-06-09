CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,323 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

