Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 268,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Halliburton worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

