DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $68,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,064. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.