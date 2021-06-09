Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.