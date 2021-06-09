Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 2,508 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 154.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,204 shares of company stock worth $29,362,124. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $489.17 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $492.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

