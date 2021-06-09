Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

