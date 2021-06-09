Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

