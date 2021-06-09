Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

