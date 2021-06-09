Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,627 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 740,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

WTRG opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

