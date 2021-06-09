Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 755 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 755 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.