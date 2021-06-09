Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

