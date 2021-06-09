Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81.

