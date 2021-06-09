Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

VGI opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

