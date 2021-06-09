Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
VGI opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
