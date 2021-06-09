BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BREI opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.20. BMO Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile
