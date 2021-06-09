BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BREI opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.20. BMO Real Estate Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

