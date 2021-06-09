UBS Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.26 ($68.54) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €34.22 ($40.26) and a 12 month high of €59.32 ($69.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.87.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

