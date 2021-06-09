HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

HEI opened at €75.00 ($88.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.32. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

