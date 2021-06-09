BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

