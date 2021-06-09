Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Sells 6,513 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,577 ($46.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,569.82. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,848.50 ($37.22).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

