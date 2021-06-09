Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

