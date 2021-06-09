Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,545 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $677.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

