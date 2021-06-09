Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

