Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

