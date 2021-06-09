Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.