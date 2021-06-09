Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.