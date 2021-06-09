MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.