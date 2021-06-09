Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Volume Tops $363.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 22% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $107,755.59 and approximately $363.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

