Apron Network One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.31 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00957107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.64 or 0.09356396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00050350 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

