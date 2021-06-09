Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 38.50 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 6,215.46 ($81.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,117.50. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 4,585 ($59.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £392.26 million and a PE ratio of 49.73.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

