KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

