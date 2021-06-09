Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE THO opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

